ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

‘Riverdale’ star Madelaine Petsch: Busier I am, the less anxiety I have

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch says she finds it hard to give downtime to herself.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch says she finds it hard to give downtime to herself.

“I don’t allow myself to relax. My therapist was explaining this to me. I have this — it’s not a childhood trauma — but it’s a kind of trauma that basically makes you think you always have to be doing something. So I feel like that’s something I have to work on, allowing myself downtime,” Petsch told Cosmopolitan magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She says the busier she is, the less anxiety she experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about why she pushes herself into her work, Petsch said: “The busier I am, the less anxiety I have. I really bury myself in my work because I — this is maybe a little sad — but because I want to be other people all the time. I want to bring other people to life. And quarantine for me is like, ‘whoa, I’m really just Madelaine all the time right now’. When you’re always bringing other people to life, who does that leave you with? I feel like I have to be everything to everybody.”

The actress also opened up about how she was “massively bullied online” for her character in Riverdale, where she played Cheryl Marjorie Blossom.

Madelaine Petsch said, “People would call me a bitch all the time. I was crying in bed every night. I called up my team and was like, ‘I love my job, but this is hard for me’. And one of my team members was like, ‘Maybe you should make a YouTube channel and show them how dumb and weird you are?'”  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTeen amateur Avani stuns top pros to win third leg of WPGT
Next articleSinger Robin Thicke opens up on ‘The blurred lines’ controversy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd suffers ‘catastrophic’ leg injury

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ashley Judd sustained serious injury after a catastrophic fall in the Congo rain forest, and is currently recovering in ICU at a hospital in South Africa
Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton cast as villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Allison Janney on working with Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina in...

Singer Robin Thicke

Singer Robin Thicke opens up on ‘The blurred lines’ controversy

Amber Heard as Nadine Cross in the dark fantasy series The Stand

Amber Heard: I don’t fit into a category easily

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021