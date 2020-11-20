Robbie Williams drops funny festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’

Advtg.

Robbie Williams has dropped a surprise festive song, ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ and it’s hilarious.

The new coronavirus-themed single sees Robbie singing lyrics about social distancing over sleighbells and pokes fun at the past 12 months, with references to Facetimes, hand sanitizers, and social distancing.

‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ is filled with playful lyrics, including a line about Santa Claus maintaining social distance and receiving hand sanitizer as a gift.

“Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two meters away,” sings Robbie Williams, as he asks for socks and hand sanitizer from an online buyer.

Taking to Instagram, the musician announced the song’s arrival on Friday (Nov. 20), writing: “Out now! Link in bio x #cantstopchristmas.”

He also shared a short lyric video, along with the caption: “Here’s the official lyric video for my brand new Christmas song “Can’t Stop Christmas” x (link to full video in bio) #cantstopchristmas.”

The funny single features on Robbie Williams critically acclaimed album ‘The Christmas Present’ and has star-studded appearances from the likes of Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Jamie Cullum, and Tyson Fury.

The album which released in December 2019, gave Robbie Williams his 13th Number 1 solo album equalling Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums, reports Dailymail.

‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ sees the 46-year-old singer working once more with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack.