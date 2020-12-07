Robert Downey Jr, Don Cheadle pay heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadwick Boseman was honored by his fellow Marvel costars on this Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle reportedly paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by presenting him the Hero for the Ages Award during the special event.

The ‘Black Panther’ star, who died in August was posthumously named as the ‘Hero for the Ages’ at the virtual ceremony which aired Sunday night, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The ‘Avengers’ actors appeared on a large screen during the virtual awards special and paid their respects to Chadwick Boseman.

“The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” the Iron Man star said.

“There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero,” he continued.

“His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on screen… it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come.”

Robert Downey Jr further noted that the late superstar was the most heroic of all and added “that’s when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen.”

Don Cheadle, who portrayed James Rhodes aka War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, added: “With every role, he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

Reflecting on Chadwick Boseman’s powerful career, Cheadle said that while the late actor is popularly known for his role as ‘Black Panther,’ he also portrayed some iconic roles including Thurgood Marshall (in Marshall), James Brown (in Get on Up) and Jackie Robinson (in 42), The Hollywood Reporter quoted Cheadle as saying.

“He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people that felt larger than life, and he did it in a way that honored their memories,” added Cheadle.

The ’21 Bridges’ star passed away at his Los Angeles home after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Checkout the video below:

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020