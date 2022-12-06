scorecardresearch
Robert Pattinson ‘Mickey 17’ by Bong Joon Ho to release in this year

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho's next film 'Mickey 17', starring Robert Pattinson, is hitting theaters in March 29, 2024.

By Glamsham Bureau
The sci-fi story is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of “The Martian” and “Dark Matter.” Pattinson will play an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim a” who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place, reports ‘Variety’.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it’s not clear how closely Bong plans to stick to the source material. Ashton’s book was published in February 2022.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong will also produce the upcoming film through his company Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Peter Dodd will oversee on behalf of Warner Bros.

‘Mickey 7’ is Bong’s first film since ‘Parasite’, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars.

