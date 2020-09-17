Robert Pattinson’s romantic outing with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse amid alleged Covid-19 diagnosis

Robert Pattinson who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month was spotted out and about alongside girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London.

While the couple seemed to be in good spirits, pictures of them having a gala time together have gone viral on the internet.

Robert Pattinson, who was enjoying quality time with his girlfriend in the park, was spotted cuddling on a park bench with their masks around their chins on Wednesday.

Advtg.

While there are many questions around the status of the ‘Twilight’ actors health, the actor appears happy and healthy according to the new photos which appeared online.

According to Variety, a crew member on the set of the upcoming DCEU film ‘The Batman’ tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming for the upcoming Batman film had to be halted, as multiple reports suggested that the infected person is in fact the lead star, Robert Pattinson.

Advtg.

However, the actor, has not yet confirmed the reported diagnosis.

During that time, Warner Bros. issued a statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” However, the studio did not mention Robert Pattinson by name.

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ is currently slated to release on October 1, 2021.