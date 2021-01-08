Robin Thicke wants to collaborate with rapper Drake on original music

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Robin Thicke says he wants to team up with rapper Drake for original music.

Drake had earlier sampled Thicke’s track “Teach U A Lesson” on his 2007 mixtape, “Comeback Season”. Thicke would also love to come up with an “original song” with him, reports contactmusic.com.

“I would love to do an original record with Drake just because I am such a big fan,” Thicke said on a podcast.

Meanwhile, the singer recently announced his first album in six years, “On Earth, And In Heaven”.

It is dedicated to those the musician has lost and the people in his life who “made” him who he is, including his late father Alan Thicke, who died in 2016.

“I feel like I’m finally the person I set out to be. I’m able to laugh at anything, which I’ve realised is the greatest superpower. I’ve fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul,” the singer had said in a statement about the upcoming album.

“When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realized that’s what I’m singing about: the people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain,” his statement further said. –ians/nn/vnc