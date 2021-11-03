Rose d’Or 2021 finalists announced

Nominees for the prestigious 60th annual Rose d’Or Awards have been announced. Selected from over 750 entries across 12 categories. The shortlist was voted for by a jury of 150 broadcast executives and leading producers, from across the international television industry.
Mark Rowland, Chair of the 2021 judges, said, “Despite the very considerable production challenges faced during the pandemic, we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments – with production standards higher than ever. Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”
Markus Sterky, Chair of the EBU TV Committee and content strategist at SVT, Sweden said, “Covid lockdown or not, the Rose d’Or selection always delivers – and shows that the industry has managed to ride out the pandemic intact! As always, it’s a truly international selection with strong representation from producers and broadcasters alike. The growing presence of streaming platforms has also helped raise the stakes – and made the selection feel both fresh and very diverse. So, this year, the record numbers of high-quality entries has made the jury’s work deliciously difficult!”
This year Rose d’Or Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony, hosted Sue Perkins on Rosedor.com on November 29th.
During the ceremony, special awards will also be presented for Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year, Emerging Talent and The Golden Rose, which honours the outstanding programme or series of the past year.
The Rose d’Or Nominees for 2021 are:
Reality and Factual Entertainment
The Rap Game UK
Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK
Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK
Love On The Spectrum
Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Married at First Sight
CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK
You Can’t Ask That
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Arts
FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra
In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
My Rembrandt
Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands
The Dying Swans Project
Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany
Song Exploder
Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA
Masterpiece
POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands
The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score
Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany
Studio Entertainment
Taskmaster
Avalon/Channel 4/UK
America’s Got Talent
Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA
Australia Talks
Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
A League of Their Own
CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK
Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Studios/BBC One/UK
The Masked Singer UK
Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK
Children and Youth
Like Me
Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway
Horrible Histories Black History Special
Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK
Talking Heads
Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands
Tekens van leven (Scars for life)
De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium
Our School
Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK
World’s Worst Diseases
Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden
Multiplatform Series
Birchpunk
MC2production/Russian Federation
About Saturday
Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway
Heat
VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands
InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback
BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK
Payday
Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan
It Takes Guts
EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France
Audio Entertainment
DIEVE
Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France
Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon
Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK
The Lazarus Heist
BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK
Cold Case Crime Cuts
Auddy/UK
I’m Not A Monster
BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK
Comedy
Famalam
BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK
Motherland
Merman Television/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK
Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix/USA
Journey (Vegferd)
Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland
The New Black 2
Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel
Staged
Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK
Soap or Telenovela
Lisa
De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
District 31
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada
Our Love Songs
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
Star Hill
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal
Two Lives
Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain
Casualty
BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK
Comedy Drama & Sitcom
The Chair
Netflix/USA
I Hate Suzie
Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK
JERK Series 2
Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three
Call My Agent
Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France
Love & Anarchy
FLX/Netflix/Sweden
We Are Lady Parts
Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK
Drama
Bridgerton
A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK
Mare of Easttown
HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA
It’s A Sin
Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
HELP
The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK
Time by Jimmy McGovern
BBC Studios/BBC1/UK
Squid Game
Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea
Documentary
Strong Female Lead
Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia
Dying to Divorce
Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK
Schwarzer Adler
Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK
The Reason I Jump
MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK
Surviving 9/11
Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK
News and Current Affairs
India’s Rape Scandal
Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline/UK
Panorama: The Missing Princess
BBC/Panorama/UK
Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japan
The Return: Life After ISIS
Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries/UK
Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story
ITN/UK
Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife
Horisont, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR1, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Denmark
The prestigious Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in International TV and Audio programme making.
The Rose d’Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux and has been a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry ever since.
In 2019 the EBU licensed the Awards to the enterprise arm of the international publishing company and digital channels business C21Media who now organise the competition and manage the event.