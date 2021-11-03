Rose d’Or 2021 finalists announced

- Advertisement -

Nominees for the prestigious 60th annual Rose d’Or Awards have been announced. Selected from over 750 entries across 12 categories. The shortlist was voted for by a jury of 150 broadcast executives and leading producers, from across the international television industry.

Mark Rowland, Chair of the 2021 judges, said, “Despite the very considerable production challenges faced during the pandemic, we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments – with production standards higher than ever. Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”

Markus Sterky, Chair of the EBU TV Committee and content strategist at SVT, Sweden said, “Covid lockdown or not, the Rose d’Or selection always delivers – and shows that the industry has managed to ride out the pandemic intact! As always, it’s a truly international selection with strong representation from producers and broadcasters alike. The growing presence of streaming platforms has also helped raise the stakes – and made the selection feel both fresh and very diverse. So, this year, the record numbers of high-quality entries has made the jury’s work deliciously difficult!”

This year Rose d’Or Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony, hosted Sue Perkins on Rosedor.com on November 29th.

During the ceremony, special awards will also be presented for Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year, Emerging Talent and The Golden Rose, which honours the outstanding programme or series of the past year.

The Rose d’Or Nominees for 2021 are:

Reality and Factual Entertainment

The Rap Game UK

Naked Television (Part of Fremantle)/A+E Content Sales/BBC3/UK

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Line Up Industries/ITV/UK

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Rumpus Media/Channel 4/UK

Love On The Spectrum

Northern Pictures/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Married at First Sight

CPL/Channel 4/E4/UK

You Can’t Ask That

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

Arts

FIRESTARTER – The Story of Bangarra

In Films Production/ICON FILMS DISTRIBUTION/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

My Rembrandt

Discours Film/Cinephil/NTR/Netherlands

The Dying Swans Project

Theaterhaus Stuttgart/Gauthier Dance/ZDF/3sat/Germany

Song Exploder

Tremolo Productions/Netflix/USA

Masterpiece

POSVIDEO/IDTV/dutchcore/AVROTROS/NPO 2/Netherlands

The Carnival of the Animals – The Story of a Score

Sounding Images GmbH/C Major Entertainment GmbH/WDR/arte/Germany

Studio Entertainment

Taskmaster

Avalon/Channel 4/UK

America’s Got Talent

Fremantle North America/SYCO/Fremantle Media/NBC/USA

Australia Talks

Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia

A League of Their Own

CPL Productions/Sky Max/UK

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Studios/BBC One/UK

The Masked Singer UK

Bandicoot/Abacus Media Rights/ITV/STV/UK

Children and Youth

Like Me

Norsk Rikskringasting AS/Norway

Horrible Histories Black History Special

Lion TV/CBBC/BBC iPlayer/UK

Talking Heads

Keplerfilm/BETA FILM/VPRO/Netherlands

Tekens van leven (Scars for life)

De Mensen/Newen/Ketnet (VRT)/Belgium

Our School

Twofour/Twofour Studios/CBBC/UK

World’s Worst Diseases

Delta Studios/SVT/SVT Barn/Sweden

Multiplatform Series

Birchpunk

MC2production/Russian Federation

About Saturday

Maipo Film/TV 2 Norway/Norway

Heat

VERTOV/NPO3/EO/Netherlands

InterConnected: Fred Gets Feedback

BBC Writersroom/BBC/UK

Payday

Yle – The Finnish Broadcasting Company/Yle TV2/Yle Areena/Facebook/Instagram/Youtube/Finlan

It Takes Guts

EFFERVESCENCE DOC/France TV Slash/ARTE/Radio France/TV5 Monde/INA/France Médias Monde/France

Audio Entertainment

DIEVE

Sybel & Jolie Rouge/France

Finding Q: My Journey into QAnon

Tortoise Studios/Audible/UK

The Lazarus Heist

BBC World Service/BBC World Service Podcasts/UK

Cold Case Crime Cuts

Auddy/UK

I’m Not A Monster

BBC Radio Current Affairs/BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live/Frontline PBS/UK

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

BBC Sounds/BBC Radio 5 Live/BBC Radio 1Xtra/BBC Radio 4/UK

Comedy

Famalam

BBC Studios/BBC Three/UK

Motherland

Merman Television/Lionsgate/BBC Two/UK

Bo Burnham: Inside

Netflix/USA

Journey (Vegferd)

Glassriver/Keshet International/Channel 2/Iceland

The New Black 2

Dori Media Darset/Dori Media International/HOT/Israel

Staged

Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery/Rainmaker Content Limited/BBC One/UK

Soap or Telenovela

Lisa

De Mensen/Red Arrow International/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium

District 31

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada

Our Love Songs

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal

Star Hill

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação S.A./Portugal

Two Lives

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company/STUDIOCANAL/RTVE/Spain

Casualty

BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK

Comedy Drama & Sitcom

The Chair

Netflix/USA

I Hate Suzie

Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic/UK

JERK Series 2

Roughcut TV/Primal Media/BBC Three

Call My Agent

Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions/Netflix/France télévision/France

Love & Anarchy

FLX/Netflix/Sweden

We Are Lady Parts

Working Title/Channel 4 and NBC Universal/UK

Drama

Bridgerton

A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia/Netflix/UK

Mare of Easttown

HBO/Sky Atlantic/USA

It’s A Sin

Red Production Company/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK

HELP

The Forge/All3Media International/Channel 4/UK

Time by Jimmy McGovern

BBC Studios/BBC1/UK

Squid Game

Siren Pictures/Netflix/Republic of Korea

Documentary

Strong Female Lead

Northern Pictures/SBS (Special Broadcasting Service)/Australia

Dying to Divorce

Dying to Divorce Ltd/Java Films/WDR/ARTE/UK

Schwarzer Adler

Broadview Pictures/Broadview Distribution/Amazon Prime/ZDF/Germany

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Wish/Art Films/APPLE TV+ own the world rights./BBC One/APPLE TV+/UK

The Reason I Jump

MetFilm Production/Picturehouse Entertainment/Netflix/UK

Surviving 9/11

Top Hat Productions/Keshet International/BBC Two/UK

News and Current Affairs

India’s Rape Scandal

Quicksilver Media/Channel 4/PBS Frontline/UK

Panorama: The Missing Princess

BBC/Panorama/UK

Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)/Japan

The Return: Life After ISIS

Alba Sotorra Productions, MetFilm/Sky Documentaries/UK

Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story

ITN/UK

Taliban – the Police, the Thief and the Runaway Wife

Horisont, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/DR1, Danish Broadcasting Corporation/Denmark

The prestigious Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in International TV and Audio programme making.

The Rose d’Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux and has been a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry ever since.

In 2019 the EBU licensed the Awards to the enterprise arm of the international publishing company and digital channels business C21Media who now organise the competition and manage the event.