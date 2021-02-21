ADVERTISEMENT
Rough patch hit Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s marriage 2 years back

Trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye West made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice - sources

By Glamsham Editorial
Kim Kardashian with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian with Kanye West
Los Angeles, Feb 21: Socialite Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice.

A source told US Weekly, “The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice.”

“They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments,” the source added saying that it took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

Things took a turn for worst when Kanye started sharing details of their personal life with the media.

“But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North (in July 2020), it was the breaking point in their marriage,” said the source.

Kim was worried what would North think the day when she grows up and reads it.

Kim and Kanye have four children – North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and one-year-old Psalm.

