Rupert Grint: Being a dad is a different kind of love

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Rupert Grint, who rose to fame by portraying Ron Weasley in the popular franchise Harry Potter, feels becoming a father is a very different kind of love.

Grint welcomed his first child, a daughter named Wednesday with his girlfriend Georgia Groome in May last year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love. It’s a very different love,” Grint has now realised.

The actor shared that the new chapter of his life helped him “get into the headspace” of the characters.

“The grief, what it means to lose a child, is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that you would do anything to get your child back. So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways. Because we filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the (coronavirus) pandemic – I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the for the second part. It’s very strange,” Grint, who welcomed his daughter while shooting for the show “Servant”, told comicbook.com.

The actor opened up about his daughter’s arrival several months after she was born. He joined Instagram and the first picture he shared was of him holding his daughter.  –ians/dc/vnc

