Rupert Grint joins Instagram, shares first photo of his baby

Rupert Grint just made his Instagram debut by sharing a snap of his baby girl.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star commemorated his social media debut on Tuesday, November 10, by sharing a cute photo of himself cuddling his six-month-old daughter.

Rupert Grint, 32, reportedly welcomed the baby with his girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May this year.

He also used the opportunity to unveil the baby’s name for the first time, revealing he and Georgia have chosen to name their tot Wednesday.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rupert Grint, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the popular franchise has already gained one million followers and also revealed in the caption that he decided to join the photo-sharing app so that he could introduce his fans to the new addition.

The news of the pair expecting their first child first broke in April after Groome was spotted with her growing baby bump.

After the pictures of the couple went viral, their publicist confirmed the happy news at the time, saying: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

The couple have been together since 2011.