ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Russell Brand has positive feelings for ex-wife Katy Perry

Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.

“I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her,” Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Russell and Katy got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorced after 14 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two have moved their own ways since then.

Russell is now remarried to wife Laura, 33, and the couple have two daughters. Katy has a baby daughter named Daisy, six months, with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIan Somerhalder shares secret to a good romance
Next articleChloe Grace Moretz is fantastic, feels Michael Pena
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

The most important in Katy Perry’s life revealed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life. The singer welcomed her...
Read more
News

Katy Perry pays adorable birthday tribute to Orlando Bloom

Omkar Padte - 0
Katy Perry is celebrating her love Orlando Bloom's birthday with a sweet tribute.
Read more
News

Katy Perry: You have to be resilient

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Katy Perry says she needs to be resilient to get through the levels of life. "To get through the levels of life, you have...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kim Kardashian slays it in ripped blouse, bikini bottom

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves; poses with her sister Kylie Jenners best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty does not engage in audits on slavery, trafficking

Chloe Grace Moretz is fantastic, feels Michael Pena

Ian Somerhalder shares secret to a good romance

Singer Kylie Minogue is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomon. The news has been confirmed by Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomon. (Instagram)

Kylie Minogue-Paul Solomon get engaged

Jeff Daniels celebrates Golden Globe nod for ‘The Comey Rule’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021