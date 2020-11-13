Advtg.
Hollywood News

Russell Crowe opens up on new film Unhinged

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Russell Crowe-starrer Unhinged has released in India on Friday, and the actor is happy to spread a dose of fun among fans with his new film.

“Unhinged is about that everyday occurrence where you might have a slight disagreement with somebody during daily commute, when one person is willing to say sorry and the other person is unwilling to match that. It just sets off a series of events you just wouldn’t have expected,” he said.

“This is the kind of experience which will shake you up and give you a little bit of fun,” he added.

Directed by Derrick Borte, the thriller follows the story of a young woman who is terrorised by a stranger following a road rage incident.

Unhinged, which had a theatrical release in the United States in August this year, is now available in India on Zeeplex.

–IANS

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a...
