Hollywood News

Russo Brothers on Chadwick Boseman’s Golden Globe win: ‘Your legacy is everlasting’

The Russo Brothers congratulated late actor Chadwick Boseman for winning a Golden Globe. Boseman bagged the award for Best Performance by an Actor

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 1: The Russo Brothers took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate late actor Chadwick Boseman for winning a Golden Globe. Boseman bagged the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as a jazz musician in the film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo directed Boseman as Black Panther in The Avengers films. Shortly after the late actor was declared winner at the Globes on Monday morning (India time), they tweeted, “Chadwick, your legacy is everlasting. #BestActor #GoldenGlobes Thank you to Nate Mullet for gifting us this beautiful piece.”

Boseman, who won the award, is the second posthumous winner in this category. Australian-English actor Peter Finch was posthumously awarded a Golden Globe in 1977 for his role in Sidney Lumet’s Network.

The actor’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award and also gave an emotional speech. “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can’. That tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she said, reports Variety.

Boseman died of cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

