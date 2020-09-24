Home Hollywood News

Ryan Gosling to play stuntman in a film based on ‘The Fall Guy’

Ryan Gosling has lined up his next project by teaming up with director David Leitch.

By Omkar Padte
Ryan Gosling to play stuntman in a film based on 'The Fall Guy' (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The two-time Oscar nominee is set to play the role of a stuntman in an untitled drama from director David Leitch and screenwriter Drew Pearce, who previously worked together on the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Universal Pictures has reportedly won a seven-figure auction for the project, beating out Netflix, MGM, Sony and Lionsgate.

Ryan Gosling, who has played the role of a stuntman twice before in ‘Drive’ and ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ will not only star in the movie but also produce the pic, too, reports THR.

The film in question centers around a stuntman, presumably played by Gosling.

The untitled film is based on ’80s TV series The Fall Guy, which was originally created by TV producer Glen A. Larson, and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meet, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Leitch is currently in the pre-production stage of his Sony action film ‘Bullet Train’, starring Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling is set to star opposite Chris Evans in the Russo brothers‘ Netflix movie The Gray Man, directed by Leigh Whannell.

