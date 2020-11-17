Ryan Reynolds reveals the ‘favorite person’ he loves to hang out with

Advtg.

Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about being a father.

The 44-year-old actor, who has three daughters with his wife, Blake Lively – James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1 says he loves being a dad and has a favorite.

The ‘Deadpool’ star recently spoke with ET’s Matt Cohen and young reporter Mack Cohen about his family and quarantine while promoting his new movie, ‘The Croods: A New Age.’ The film is a sequel to the 2013 animated movie.

Advtg.

During the Interview, Ryan Reynolds admitted that when it comes to his own family “pack,” his newest daughter, Betty is currently his favorite person to hang out with.

“I have a new baby. She’s a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it’s fun watching her grow up,” he said.

On asking if he plans on having more kids in the future, the actor replied, “I think it’s a pretty good size right now, although I appreciate the bait.”

Advtg.

Speaking about the year 2020 and the quarantine life, Ryan Reynolds said the time has been ‘weird’.

“It has been interesting — 2020 has been a weird year,” he added. “I guess I have been changing and it is kind of more on a serious note.”

“I have really appreciated the time that I have been able to spend with my family, while still recognizing the world is a crazy place right now and it is very challenging for a lot of people.”

Advtg.

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, the film also stars Emma Stone, Nicholas Cage, Clark Duke, Catherine Keener, Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann in key roles.

‘The Croods: A New Age’ will release on Nov. 25.