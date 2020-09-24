Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revealed as potential investors in Wrexham AFC

Advtg.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are both in talks to purchase Wrexham AFC.

The pair are reportedly interested in investing $2.5 million in the National League side Wrexham, the club has confirmed.

Wrexham, who currently play in the Football League, the fifth tier of football in England and Wales, announced that the Hollywood stars were in talks to invest in the club, reportedly up to $2.5 million (£2 million).

Advtg.

Members of the small northern Welsh club, which is owned by its fans had a special general meeting on Tuesday. The voting led to the club revealing the identity of the “two high-profile figures”.

The club released an official statement confirming the ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ creator Rob McElhenney as those figures.

The statement reads: “Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.”

Advtg.

“In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, Ryan Reynolds acknowledged his interest in Wrexham by replying to an 8-year-old tweet that stated: “You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham.”

“Yep, you never know,” he wrote.