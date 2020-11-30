Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project'

By Glamsham Editorial
Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project' 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a glimpse of the world of his upcoming film, The Adam Project, saying he is happy to reunite with Director Shawn Levy.

The actor took to social media to share a still from the eagerly awaited sci-fi film, which will see him share the screen with Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr and Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

“And away we go… shooting has begun on ‘The Adam Project’ for Netflix. This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @slevydirect,” he wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one image, Reynolds is seen somewhere in the middle of a forest with newcomer Walker Scobell, who will play the younger version of Reynolds’ character. The second picture shows Reynolds and Levy observing safety regulations amid the Covid-19 crisis with their face masks, while discussing the script and scene.

He shared the images on Twitter with a light-hearted caption, reading: “Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, Netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect.”

The sci-fi film shows Reynolds’ character going back in time and uniting with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his physicist father, played by Ruffalo. Keener will play the villain.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTV actress accuses casting director of rape, probe on: Mumbai Police
Next articleBig B: Babuji left me his life and works

Related Articles

News

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Read more
IPL

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in WTC points table

IANS - 0
Hamilton, Dec 1 (IANS) New Zealand will be aiming to make full use of home conditions in their two-match Test series against the West...
Read more
News

Kriti Kharbanda takes Covid- 19 test before '14 Phere'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a video of her mandatory Covid- 19 test before she starts shooting for...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project' 2

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project' 3

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project' 4

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks