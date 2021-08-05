Salma Hayek decodes her role in ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

- Advertisement -

Actress Salma Hayek plays the role of international con artist Sonia Kincaid in ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ to be released in India on August 6.

Talking about her character in the film, Salma said, “I love my character so very much. I’m so proud of creating her, she’s crazy, but not randomly crazy. I was very specific about the choices I made. She’s full of contradictions, but I had my own bible of how she thinks and those contradictions make sense to me.”

She added: “One of the things I love about her is her thought process – it’s strange, but it’s consistent in its strangeness. It’s so much fun to do and I’m very grateful to Patrick for trusting me.”

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is an American action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O’Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. It’s a sequel to the 2017 film ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’.

The film features Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Richard E. Grant reprising their roles, with Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman joining the cast.

In the film, suspended bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) again teams up with hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife (Hayek) to stop a madman (Banderas) from launching a terror attack on Europe.