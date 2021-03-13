ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Salma Hayek wants everyone to have 'peaceful but not boring weekend'

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has urged everyone to not have a boring weekend.

Salma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a desert backdrop. The star is dressed in a black T-shirt paired with chunky sunglasses. She completed her look with tinted lip gloss.

“Have a peaceful weekend but not a boring weekend,” she wrote as caption.

Salma’s latest outing is “Bliss”, which was released digitally. The film is a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson and directed by Mike Cahill.

The film tells the tale of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

–IANS

