ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Salma Hayek would never make it as an actress??

What was the reason that Salma Hayek was once told she would never make it as an actress in Hollywood

By Glamsham Editorial
Salma Hayek slays it in black swim suit in the Sukhasana yoga pose
Salma Hayek slays it in black swim suit (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Salma Hayek was once told she would never make it as an actress in Hollywood because she is Mexican.

“They told me my career in Hollywood would die in mid-thirties because there was no one. First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it because, at the time, with the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood,” Salma said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

About her journey in Hollywood, the 54-year-old added, “I think it’s great; I’m proud of it. I want to shout it to the world because I was told so many times it couldn’t happen, and I almost believed them. But I fought it. I fought and won. And I want other women to realise that. It’s a beautiful thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma credited her struggles for helping her to choose the right path.

“The things that have happened in my life are completely unimaginable. Even in my greatest ideas of my most extraordinary destiny, I never imagined how I feel right now,” she said.

“At some point in your life you just settle for doing the right thing and the best you can, instead of think about what you want and what you can didn’t get or what you’re not getting or how someone’s getting it and you’re not getting it,” she added.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKen Jeong on working in ‘Tom & Jerry’
Next articleRonan Keating hopes to work with a Bollywood star or a singer one day.
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Salma Hayek shares snapshots from look a test

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Salma Hayek shared a stunning picture in the middle of a make-up, hair and tattoo test
Read more
Fashion & Lifestyle

Leggy lass Salma Hayek posts stunning #tbt

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Salma Hayek posts stunning picture; sitting on chair dressed in black mesh crop top paired with fitted short skirt
Read more
News

Salma Hayek joins the ‘Bernie Sanders’ viral meme bandwagon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star Salma Hayek has joined the viral meme fest on US Senator Bernie Sanders; she is seen playing in the snow with her owl and dogs.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating hopes to work with a Bollywood star or a...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
International pop sensation Ronan Keating understands why Grammy-winning superstar Beyonce infuses an Indian flavour in her songs and videos, and says he hopes to...
Ken Jeong on working in 'Tom & Jerry'

Ken Jeong on working in ‘Tom & Jerry’

Emmy winner Anthony Wonke

Emmy winner Anthony Wonke: I’d love to make a film in...

Here's why Chris Hemsworth's body double struggles to keep up with the actor's size

Here’s why Chris Hemsworth’s body double struggles to keep up with...

Diddy files lawsuit against his former clothing line company Sean John

Diddy files lawsuit against his former clothing line company Sean John

Rihanna & Fenty Beauty face global outrage on child labour issues

Rihanna & Fenty Beauty face global outrage on child labour issues

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021