Valentina Paloma Pinault is Salma Hayek’s ‘greatest teacher’!

Salma Hayek
Actress Salma Hayek says her daughter Valentina came into her life as her greatest teacher and joy.

Hayek marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a photo of herself along with Valentina as a baby on Instagram.

Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life. Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, “Peace Day”, to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star. 💫✨🌟 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Valentina nunca deseé tanto la existencia de alguien como deseé que tu vinieras a mi vida. Gracias por haber llegado hace trece años en un día como este, “El Día de la Paz”, a iluminar nuestras vidas. Tu eres mi más grande maestra, mi más grande alegria y mi más grande esperanza. Te amé antes que nacieras y te amare por siempre. Felicidades mi estrella brillante. 💫✨🌟 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #internationaldayofpeace

“Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life. Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, “Peace Day”, to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star,” Salma wrote.

The actress had confirmed her engagement to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault as well as her pregnancy in March 2007. She gave birth to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in Los Angeles and got married to Francois-Henri on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris.

Salma was 41 when she gave birth to Valentina and doesn’t regret being an older mom.

“I’m glad I didn’t have her earlier. I’m a better person because I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first,” she told The Telegraph in an interview. –IANS/sug/vnc

