Sam Bhattacharjee talks about directorial debut ‘Barun Rai and the House On The Cliff’

Sam Bhattacharjee has been in the news for his directorial debut ‘Barun Rai and the House On The Cliff’. The crossover British film was released in the UK a few months ago and now it is all set to release in India.

‘Barun Rai And The House on the Cliff’ is shot in the UK at different locations like Southampton, Camden, Cheshunt, North Weald, Stapleford Tawney,

The film stars actor Priyanshu Chatterjee playing the character of ‘Barun Rai’, a parapsychologist detective. His look in this film will be similar to a classic ’70s era sleuth who investigates crimes.

It also features Nyra Banerjee and Sid Makkar. The film also stars international actors George Dawson, Tony Richardson and Emma Galliano. This paranormal psychological horror film is directed by Sam Bhattacharjee and produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures.

On talking about the movie, Sam says: “‘Barun Rai and the House On The Cliff’ is an experimental genre where we have tried as a studio to work on the visionary life of Barun Rai who is a parapsychologist. He investigates unexplained incidents with the help of clairvoyant vision. The idea with this was to introduce the character of Barun Rai to the audience.”

While sharing about his experience of shooting the film in the UK and his experience of working with international actors and Priyanshu Chatterjee, he says: “The experience of putting the film has been very interesting. We have to wait and see how the audience reacts to the mix of talents.”

Sam is quite excited to release the film in India.

“I am extremely proud that we have finally been able to release it in India,” he concludes. ‘Barun Rai and the House On The Cliff’ officially releases in India on January 28 on Eros Now.