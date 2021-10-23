Sunday, October 24, 2021
Sam Richardson joins the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cast

Sam Richardson will star alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy in the awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film "Hocus Pocus"

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Sam Richardson will star alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film “Hocus Pocus”.

The original movie told the story of three witches being resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. And the upcoming sequel will see three young women bring the Sanderson sisters back back to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film was initially viewed as a box-office flop, but has since become a cult classic. And in recent years, fans have urged the cast to reunite for a sequel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Richardson is joining the project, which is currently in production, after making a cameo appearance in the comedy series “Ted Lasso” and starring alongside Chris Pratt in “The Tomorrow War”.

Meanwhile, Bette said earlier this year that she was really excited to star in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

However, the Hollywood star, who turns 76 on December 1, also quipped about the challenge of shooting the film at her age.

Bette also said that she loved shooting the original movie and couldn’t wait to reunite with the cast for the sequel.

She shared: “I just loved making that movie. That was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had.”

Source@thesamrichardson
