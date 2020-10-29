Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Advtg.

Sam Smith just got candid about his hair transplant surgery.

The ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ singer opened up about their insecurities, including hair loss in a video with Vogue, revealing that he underwent a hair transplant surgery recently.

“My hair… it’s been a touchy place for me,” Smith said in the video posted on Tuesday. “I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

After two years of dealing with hair loss, Sam Smith decided to undergo the procedure on the recommendation of a hairdresser.

“So my hairdresser Paul basically said it would be a good idea for me to get a transplant and I had to look into it. I looked into it and I went to Ireland.”

“I have had hair transplant surgery,” Grammy Winner continued. “How stunning is it? It’s nice to have hair. But also if I was bald, I would still own it too, because bald is beautiful,” he added.

Sam Smith also mentioned the importance of makeup to their gender identity as a teen.

“It doesn’t matter whatever gender, it’s a form of expression and it feels nice. It’s the poster of your life, really, every single day when you meet people.”

“Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all over again.”

Checkout Sam Smith’s full interview below: