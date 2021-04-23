Sam Smith’s new tattoo honours their non-binary identity

Adv.

Singer Sam Smith has honoured their non-binary gender identity with a tattoo on the arm.

Pictures of Smith’s new tattoo was shared by artist Miles Langford on Instagram. In one photo, Langford is seen posing with Smith. Another is a black-and-white close-up of Smith’s bicep with the tattoo clearly visible. The tattoo depicts a boy standing in from of the mirror wearing men’s briefs and women’s heels.

Alongside the post, he wrote, “ICON @samsmith (love). Thanks for getting tattooed. Swipe to see Sam’s new tattoo and for a good time.”

Neither Smith nor the tattoo artist have shared details about the tattoo. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “they, them, and theirs”, has been vocal about their sexual orientation.