Samuel L Jackson shows off his ‘Avengers’ face mask as he receives Covid-19 vaccine

Samuel L Jackson just received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star took to Instagram on Friday (January 22), where he shared photos of himself in an Avengers-themed face mask while waiting in line to get his first vaccination, reports Dailymail.
In the images posted on his social media, the 72-year-old actor gave a shoutout to his Marvel Cinematic Universe roots as he posed for a selfie while donning a mask, which featured a cartoon version of Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Nick Fury, and the Hulk.
“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout #vaccinespring #gogitchyoursigotmine,” Samuel L Jackson captioned the post.
The Oscar nominated actor, who falls under the country’s 65-and-up eligibility rules got his COVID-19 vaccination at The Forum in Inglewood, California, per CBR.
Samuel L Jackson, who famously portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury in the MCU sported a grey hoodie and matching T-shirt, which he teamed up with a white cap and a pair of black sunglasses.
The iconic actor played the character first in 2008’s ‘Iron Man’. Since then, he has appeared in 11 MCU films to date. His most recent appearance as the eyepatch-wearing character came in 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ according to CBR.
On the work front, Samuel L Jackson is slated to reprise the role again in the upcoming Disney Plus series ‘Secret Invasion.’