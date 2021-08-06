Samuel L Jackson shares his chemistry with Ryan Reynolds

- Advertisement -

Actor Samuel L Jackson plays the role of hitman Darius Kincaid in “Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard” released in India on Friday. One of the most beloved and popular actor across genres, Jackson, shared his chemistry with Reynolds who essays the role of bodyguard Michael Bryce in the film.

Jackson said, “We understand what comedy is, what humour is. And we both know what we want to see ourselves doing on screen. Ryan and I have the right person to play against, someone that has the right sensibility and timing, the comedic understanding of what we’re trying to do.

He added: “And yes, there’s serious shit going on but you want the audience to enjoy it, to feel it and relate to it in a real kind of way. And guys are always trying to be tougher than they are and we both understand how to make that work in our favour — we’re not afraid to make fun of ourselves.”

In the film, the duo of Bryce and Kincaid are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius Kincaid’s volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and total chaos.

Joining in the deadly mayhem are Antonio Banderas as a vengeful and powerful madman and Morgan Freeman.