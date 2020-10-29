Sarah Jessica Parker pens adorable tribute on son’s 18th birthday

Advtg.

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared some cute memories of her son on the occasion of his 18th birthday.

The ‘Sex and the City’ alum took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and husband Matthew Broderick’s eldest child, James Wilkie on Wednesday (October 28).

As Parker’s son turns 18, the actress went down memory lane and posted never-before-seen family photos to mark the milestone.

“October 28th, 2020 My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old,” Sarah Jessica Parker began her post, which included adorable throwback pics of James as a kid.

“I marvel at the passing of those years, but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor,” she added.

“As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama,” she signed off.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are also parents to twins Tabitha and Marion, 11. The pair tied the knot in 1997.

During an interview with ET last year, Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about being a mom to three revealing that she “can’t imagine” what life will be like when James heads off to college.

“I can’t know, I can’t imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you’ve left them with everything they need, here and here,” she said.

Parker, 55, further added that she wants to teach her kids to be curious and that success is not actually the endpoint.

“I think what’s important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it’s hard and it’s interesting to me,” she explained. “I’m a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don’t come immediately.”

It’s a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined.”

“And success is not the destination point for me and I don’t want them to focus on success because I think it’s come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people, and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?”