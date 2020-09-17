Home Hollywood News

Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey to play Vice President Joe Biden

Jim Carrey will take on the role of Vice President Joe Biden for the upcoming 46th season of 'Saturday Night Live.'

By Omkar Padte
Jim Carrey is all set to join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The 58-year-old actor will take on the role of Vice President Joe Biden for the upcoming 46th season of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The long-running sketch comedy TV show will return in October for its 46th season, a month before Americans go to the polls, reports NBC.

‘Saturday Night Live’ will reportedly begin the new season with five consecutive shows – Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

As the US election draws ever closer, Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph, who usually play Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively, might be expected by fans of the show to appear opposite Jim Carrey in TV debate sketches.

Apart from Baldwin and Rudolph, SNL’s entire cast might return from the previous season, including stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Michael Che, and Colin Jost.

According to reports, there will be three new additions for the upcoming season of ‘Saturday Night Live’. Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes are joining the cast.

‘SNL’ is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Centre studio for the upcoming season. The series will work closely with Gov. Cuomo’s team.

The show’s production came to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SNL will be returning after being shot remotely in April as Saturday Night Live At Home.

The 46th season will air from Studio 8H, Saturday Night Live’s regular home on October 3, with weekly episodes up until the election on November 3.

