Hollywood News

Elizabeth Olsen’s mom ‘goofs up’ with ‘her name’

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen, who is part of the show WandaVision, says that for years her mother has referred to her by the wrong name!

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 5: Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen, who is part of the show WandaVision, says that for years her mother has referred to her by the wrong character name.

The actress plays Scarlet Witch in the show. Her mother invariably calls her Red Witch!

“My mom just told me the other day that she’s been calling me the ‘Red Witch’ for the last-she said four years, but I think I’ve been doing this for like six or seven. And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week,” Olsen said in an interview on the The Tonight Show, reported eonline.com.

Directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision also stars actor Paul Bettany.

Olsen shot to global popularity playing Wanda Maximoff and her superhero alter ego Scarlet Witch in the Avengers film franchise. The actress is also known for her roles in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Silent House, Liberal Arts and Ingrid Goes West. She was appreciated for her performance in the series Sorry for Your Loss.

