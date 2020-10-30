Advtg.

Scarlett Johansson has married for a 3rd time.

The 35-year-old actress tied the knot with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost at an “intimate ceremony” over the weekend.

News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people, which said the pair had supported their work to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions,” Meals on Wheels America wrote on its Instagram account.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” said the post, asking fans to donate to the charity.

According to reports, Scarlett Johansson got engaged to Colin Jost, 38, in May 2019 after two years of dating.

The ‘Avengers’ star began dating Jost in 2017 after she made a guest appearance in Saturday Night Live‘s season finale.

It is the first marriage for Jost, who is a writer and comedian on the sketch show, and the third for Johansson, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac, reports Rappler.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses thanks largely to her recurring role as the Black Widow in eight Marvel films including ‘Iron Man 2’ and the ‘Avengers’ franchise.

She has reportedly earned two Oscar nominations last year, for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Marriage Story.’ Her standalone movie ‘Black Widow’ is scheduled to release in May 2021.