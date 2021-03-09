ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Annie Murphy wants Woody Allen in jail

Annie Murphy has aired her views on the nearly 30-year-long feud between filmmaker Woody Allen and Mia Farrow

By Glamsham Bureau
Annie Murphy
Los Angeles, March 9: Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy has aired her views on the nearly 30-year-long feud between filmmaker Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, following the sexual abuse allegations against Allen levelled by Farrow. She urged American authorities to send the 85-year-old Allen to jail.

“Woody Allen?? More like send that horrific piece of s**t to prison, AM I RIGHT?!” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

The allegations have come to fore again after HBO aired the four-episode documentary series Allen V Farrow, which talks about the allegations made by the former couple’s daughter, Dylan Farrow against Allen, and have also claimed that he started an affair with their adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi, his wife since 1997, when she was still in high school.

The documentary has been branded as a “hatched job riddled with falsehoods” by Allen and Soon-Yi.

