Scott Disick getting serious about Amelia Hamlin?

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Television personality Scott Disick, who is currently dating teen model Amelia Hamlin, seems to be getting serious about it. Buzz is that Disick has been talking about her to his friends.

Disick, 37, and Hamlin, 19 are not worried about the age gap between them, according to a report in people.com.

“He’s been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is. She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works. It’s a different type of maturity, and they really don’t feel the age difference,” a source said.

Apparently, they have been making sure to travel frequently to spend time with each other. “They’ve been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and LA,” adds the source.

In February, the couple made their relationship public by posting about it on Instagram. There were also reports of Scott introducing Amelia to his three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign last month.

–IANS

