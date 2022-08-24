scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Sean Penn's company to produce political thriller 'Killers & Diplomats'

The political thriller film 'Killers & Diplomats', which tells the true story of four American missionary women raped and murdered

By Glamsham Bureau
Sean Penn's company to produce political thriller 'Killers & Diplomats'
Sean Penn's company to produce political thriller 'Killers & Diplomats'

The political thriller film ‘Killers & Diplomats’, which tells the true story of four American missionary women raped and murdered in El Salvador in 1980 during a civil war in the Central American nation, is in the works, reports ‘Variety’.

Projected Picture Works, the company founded by Sean Penn last year, has been signed on to produce the movie.

According to ‘Variety’, ‘Killers & Diplomats’ follows a young U.S. diplomat who cracked the case by cultivating an improbable source — risking everything to gather the key evidence.

The Salvadoran Civil War was fought between the government of El Salvador and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), a coalition of left-wing groups. A coup on October 15, 1979, followed by government killings of anti-coup protesters, triggered the civil war.

The film is based on an article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Raymond Bonner.

‘Variety’ further states that ‘Killers & Diplomats’ is from writers Michael Nourse and John Tyler McClain, whose screenplay was featured on the 2021 Annual Black List.

Projected Picture Works was founded by Sean Penn, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth in 2021.

Previous articleUpcoming film tells the story of the rise and fall of 'BlackBerry'
Next articleRelive the feeling of love and joyfulness with Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh in Cuttputlli’s first song ‘Saathiya’
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nikki Tamboli

Avika Gor

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US