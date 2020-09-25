Selena Gomez confidently shows off her kidney transplant scars after 3 years

Advtg.

Selena Gomez is giving her fans a closer look into her life.

For the first time, the ‘Rare’ singer took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to do something which she said she normally avoids.

Selena Gomez proudly showed off one of her kidney transplant scars in a photo which she shared on Thursday, posing poolside in a sky-blue bathing suit.

Advtg.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” Gomez, 28, wrote in the caption.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that.”

She further went on to declare that “all bodies are beautiful” tagging the bathing suit designer.

Advtg.

In the photo, Selena Gomez rocks a light blue, one-piece bathing suit and stands confidently with her right leg out, revealing the scar on her inner thigh.

Back in 2017, the former Disney Channel star revealed she underwent a kidney transplant surgery after she received a kidney from her friend, actress Francia Raisa.

She later described the transplant as a “life-or-death” move during an interview with ‘Today.’

Advtg.

Selena Gomez said she underwent the procedure as part of her fight against lupus, an autoimmune disease that often attacks the kidneys. The singer has been battling the disease for years. She also revealed that she underwent chemo as part of her treatment, reports USA Today.

“The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me,” she said. “Let alone somebody wanting to volunteer. It is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Raisa added: “I had to write a will, which was scary. Because there was no guarantee you’ll wake up.”

“As soon as I got the kidney, my arthritis went away,” Selena Gomez added further. “My lupus is at a three-to-five percent chance it’ll ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy and my life have been better.”

Gomez announced the news of her kidney transplant via Instagram in September 2017, posting a picture of her and Raísa in side-by-side hospital beds, revealing that her “beautiful friend” was also her donor.

She also called the kidney donation the “ultimate gift and sacrifice” which she said greatly improved her quality of life.