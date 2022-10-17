scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber pose together, discard possibility of a feud

Selena Gomez and American model Hailey Bieber recently posed together for a picture that may have seemed like an impossibility to some fans.

Actress-singer Selena Gomez and American model Hailey Bieber recently posed together for a picture that may have seemed like an impossibility to some fans.

The ladies joined forces at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala in Los Angeles recently, weeks after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumours she “stole” husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Gomez, reports People magazine.

The pair appeared to be on good terms at the Los Angeles event as they were all smiles while posing for an impromptu photo opp. In one photo, Selena can be seen with her hand on Hailey’s leg, and in another, she has a full smile on her face as they stand closely.

According to People, the public display of sisterhood comes after the former’s bombshell conversation on Alex Cooper’s podcast in September, when she addressed rumours of a feud between herself and the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Selena Gomez.

Both women have seemingly attempted to shut down rumours of ill will between the two of them a few times over the years, and this time around, Hailey directly said that it is “not (her) character to mess with someone’s relationship,” and explained that it’s “all love” between both her and Justin’s former partner.

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody – that’s the end of it,” Hailey said, quoted by People, about the timeline of her romance with Justin, 28, to whom she has since been married for more than four years.

