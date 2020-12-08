Hollywood News

Selena Gomez: 'I am a huge advocate for therapy'

By Glamsham Editorial
Selena Gomez: 'I am a huge advocate for therapy' 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomes, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalise conversations related to such issues.

“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. So, that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, ‘Why do I react this way?’ ‘Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?’ and I had to figure that out,” Gomez said at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She says her journey personally has been all about her timing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I felt like it was working and that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions were great,” the pop star pointed out.

Gomez began working with therapists in her early 20s, and she feels it has helped her change.

“I’m a huge advocate for therapy. I think it’s such a normal thing, especially nowadays there’s no way that people aren’t feeling a certain way, whether they’re figuring that out on their own or not, we all need each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Why do you want to do the things that you’re doing? Are you going to be able to show up for those things? Are you patient with yourself?’ There are so many questions that you have to ask yourself. But at the same time, it’s equally as important to surround yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you. There’s a lot of people, even to this day that say ‘no’ to me,” she said.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'US 'inhumane' sanctions block Iran's purchase of Covid vaccines'
Next articleRomania's PM resigns amid failure to achieve election goal

Related Articles

News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin slam a Selena Gomez fan who asked people to ‘go bombard’ them

Omkar Padte - 0
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have clapped back at a troll who told Selena Gomez fans to bombard the stars on social media.
Read more
News

Couple Alert: Selena Gomez rumored to be dating NBA star Jimmy Butler

Omkar Padte - 0
Selena Gomez may be taking a plunge into another serious relationship.
Read more
News

Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammy Awards once again for snubbing her

Omkar Padte - 0
Nicki Minaj is the latest addition to the list of furious celebrities following the release of 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020