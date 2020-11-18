Selena Gomez on reclaiming her own story after her ‘twisted’ mental health journey

Advtg.

Selena Gomez is getting candid on her ongoing mental health journey.

The 28-year-old singer has been vocal about her mental health issues over the past couple of years, recently revealing about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and how she overcame her breakup with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

In a joint interview with her mom, Mandy Teefey for The Newsette, Selena opened up on her decision to be increasingly open about her mental health and finding joy in her music.

Selena Gomez shared that she had to give up social media for some time after she initially opened up about her struggle with her mental health. “For me, I had to give up social media … so I would go through these periods when I wouldn’t,” she explained.

“But I got so angry that my story was twisted into so many different things. The first time I posted, I was like, ‘I claim my own story, so if you don’t hear it from me, then it’s not true,'” she continued.

“‘Did I go and get help? Yes I did. But I’m not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like I can understand a lot of things now.’”

Selena Gomez continued, “I think that was my moment when I knew [nobody] was going to take my story away from me… On my own social media, I got to tell the truth. And once I started claiming my own name, I think people understood my mental health journey.”

“And I really do believe that I made the circle, if you will, of making the media look like sh*t if they’re making fun of someone who has mental health issues.”

The Rare Beauty founder, who has pledged to donate $100 million to mental health causes through her Rare Impact Fund, also revealed how her music helped her focus on her mental health.

“None of what I’m doing now would have stemmed from the mindset I had before. My best stuff is happening now,” Selena Gomez said.

Gomez also admitted that she was overwhelmed when she heard the reactions to her single ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ she felt it was all “worth it.”

“And then the greatest thing ever in my music was ‘Lose You to Love Me’… I remember I had a moment where I couldn’t believe it, because the first and second day, the reactions were crazy, and I remember I smiled and I was like, ‘That’s why it’s worth it.'”

“All of these years of confusion and being in love… and it was finally a clean slate. And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through,” Selena Gomez concluded.