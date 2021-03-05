ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

DJ Snake, Selena Gomez collaborate for ‘Selfish Love’

French music producer DJ Snake has collaborated with pop star Selena Gomez for a new bilingual single

By Glamsham Bureau
DJ Snake, Selena Gomez collaborate for 'Selfish Love'
DJ Snake, Selena Gomez collaborate for 'Selfish Love'
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris, March 5: French music producer DJ Snake has collaborated with pop star Selena Gomez for a new bilingual single titled Selfish Love.

This is their second collaboration. Gomez had earlier appeared on DJ Snake’s 2018 smash hit, Taki Taki.

The first new single coming from DJ Snake since last summer, song fuses genres and styles, mixing Latin pop with electronic music production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afro beats, latin music, something that felt grounded and organic,” he says.

The track centres on a vocal performance from Gomez, who drifts from Spanish to English and back again.

“Selena and I had been talking and after ‘Taki Taki’ we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. ‘Selfish Love’ came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together,” adds DJ Snake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new song has a video directed by Rodrigo Saavedra.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleParis Hilton ‘shocked’ by Sarah Silverman’s apology
Next articleTravis Barker gushes about ‘great mom’ Kourtney Kardashian
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Lyrics

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez – Selfish Love Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Selfish Love by DJ Snake and Selena Gomez
Read more
News

Aaron Dominguez reacts to fan asking him to stay away from Selena Gomez

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aaron Dominguez has been shooting with Selena Gomez for a new series, but fans of the singer-actress don't seem too pleased
Read more
News

Watch Selena Gomez new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’ video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Selena Gomez has unveiled her Spanish single titled De Una Vez. She says this is the beginning of something she has wanted to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021