Hollywood News

Seriously Red: Rose Byrne all set to produce and feature in upcoming musical dramedy

By Omkar Padte
Rose Byrne is all set to feature in musical dramedy ‘Seriously Red.’

The 41-year-old actress will also produce the movie through her banner Dollhouse Pictures.

‘Seriously Red’ marks the first feature from Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures, which was reportedly launched five years ago.

Apart from Byrne, the film also stars Byrne’s Emmy-winning partner Bobby Cannavale as well as actors Krew Boylan and Daniel Webber in the lead.

Described as a “rowdy and rambunctious musical comedy”, ‘Seriously Red’ revolves around Red (played by Boylan) who is at a crossroads in her life.

The official plotline for the film is as follows: “A vivacious and hilarious red-haired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator.”

“After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red has to lose herself in order to find herself.”

‘Seriously Red’ is reportedly produced by Jessica Carrera from Dollhouse Pictures and Robyn Kershaw from Robyn Kershaw Productions. Rose Byrne, who is known for box-office hits such as ‘Neighbors’ and ‘Insidious’ franchises, ‘X-Men: First Class’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, will also serve as executive producer along with Danny Nozell.

The film is helmed by Australian director Gracie Otto and has already begun production in Northern Rivers, Australia.

