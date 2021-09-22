‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson passes away at 57

- Advertisement -

Actor Willie Garson, who is known for playing Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on “White Collar”, passed away aged 57. A family member of Garson’s family confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed, reports variety.com.

In the popular “Sex and the City” series, Garson portrayed talent agent Stanford, the witty and stylish best male friend of Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

He reprised the role in the franchise’s films, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Sex and the City 2’, and had recently been filming upcoming revival series “And Just Like That.”

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of ‘Sex and the City’ and’ ‘And Just Like That’, said in a statement.

Patrick King added: “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there giving us his all even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Mario Cantone, Garson’s on-screen partner on “Sex and the City”, paid tribute to his friend on Twitter.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you,” he wrote.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” reads a statement from HBO/HBO Max.

The statement further read: “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Apart from “Sex and the City,” Garson co-starred as cunning conman Mozzie on USA Networka¿s “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014.

Garson was also known for playing the friendly doorman Ralph in the 2005 rom-com “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot from 2015 to 2020, and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue” in 1993.

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, N.J., Garson studied theater at Wesleyan University and received a Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Drama. After graduating, Garson began to book small roles on some of the most popular television series of the day, including “Cheers”, “Family Ties” and “L.A. Law”.

His other early television appearances included “Boy Meets World,” “The X-Files,” “Friends,” ‘Twin Peaks,” “Melrose Place,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ally McBeal.”

More recently, Garson has held roles on “Two and a Half Men,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Stargate SG-1a and “Pushing Daisies.” He also dipped his toes in directing, having helmed episodes of “White Collar” and ‘Girl Meets World’ for Disney Channel, in which he also guest starred.

Most recently, Garson lent his voice to Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and had a recurring role on “Supergirl” from 2019 to 2020. Garson’s upcoming projects included “And Just Like That” and the series “Duke of the Valley.”