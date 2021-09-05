HomeInternationalNews

‘Shang-Chi’ collects Rs 7.50 cr on first two days in India

Director Destin Daniel Cretton's 'Shang-Chi' has collected gross total of Rs 7.50 crore in the first two days of theatrical release in India.

By Glamsham Bureau
Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s recent film “Shang-Chi and The Legend of 10 Rings” has collected gross total of Rs 7.50 crore in the first two days of theatrical release in India.

The film, starring actor Simu Liu in the lead role, is Marvel’s superhero offering with Asian actors in the lead. The film released in theatres on September 3.

While the Friday collections of the film were Rs 3.54 crore, it saw a higher footfall on Saturday with collections stopping at Rs 3.96 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers on Sunday.

His tweet read:”#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings witnesses limited growth on Day 2 #South markets continue to dominate, while #Hindi circuits need to show an upswing Fri 2.97 cr Sat 3.33 cr. Total: Rs 6.30 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions… #ShangChi Rs 7.50 cr Gross BOC.”

The film also stars Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Florian Munteanu.

“Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings” released in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

