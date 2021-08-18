When ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu made Angelina laugh

- Advertisement -

Actor Simu Liu, who has been making headlines ever since he was introduced as Marvel’s first Asian superhero ‘Shang-Chi’, has recalled the time he made Hollywood star Angelina Jolie laugh.

At the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’, Simu Liu reminisced about the iconic moment with Angelina at the Comic Con in 2019.

Talking about the same, Simu Liu said: “In a nutshell, I was struggling to find something to connect to her with because I was a guy with Zara pants and she was Angelina Jolie, she was talking about her kids and video games and how much they played them and I was like, ‘This is my time to shine.'”

The actor, who was born in Harbin, China, added: “I asked her what games your kids play and she was like League of Legends and I was like ‘I would love to explain this to you’. And then go into a very impassioned explanation for this video game.”

“I think she was laughing at me rather than with me. But I would like to think that I made her laugh.”

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will be the first time that audiences are introduced to a completely new hero since 2015’s ‘Ant-Man’.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 25th movie.

It has been directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton and it will hit Indian screens soon.