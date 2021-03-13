ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Sharon Osbourne issues apology for comments on 'The Talk'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 12 (IANS) British television personality Sharon Osbourne has issued an official statement, after her discussion with “The Talk” host Sheryl Underwood on Piers Morgan Morgan went public. She has apologised to anyone who might have been hurt by her comments.

In the statement, which she posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Sharon wrote: “After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community and I have deep respect and love for the black community.”

She goes on to say: “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon, who was invited on “The Talk” after she showed support to Piers Morgan, spoke to Sheryl on and off air about why she supported Morgan. Sharon had earlier tweeted to Morgan saying: “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you,” which had created an uproar.

The day after her tweet, Sharon explained that she didn’t “agree with what he said”, but supported her friend’s “freedom of speech”.

During the “The Talk”, Sharon and Osbourne had a heated argument about the former supporting Morgan’s comments against Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHugh Grant claims watching 'Nine Months' led him to cheat on Liz Hurley
Next articleRana Daggubati: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' has potential to bring audience to theatres
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Claire Foy to play a Royal again in 'A Very English Scandal'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 12 (IANS) English actress Claire Foy returns to playing a British Royal in the second season of the popular British TV show,...
Read more
Sports

Rider stripped of title for grabbing rivals brake lever mid-race

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Bengaluru rider Abhishek Vasudevamurthy, winner of the TVS One-Make Championship 2020 (RR310 category), has been stripped of his title...
Read more
News

Vikram Bhatt's 'Dirty Games' is now 'Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's show "Dirty Games" will now be called "Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka". He says that the title was...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021