ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Sharon Stone says she was tricked into taking off underwear in ‘Basic Instinct’

Sharon Stone revealed that she was tricked into taking her underwear off in the infamous interrogation scene of the 1992 thriller 'Basic Instinct'

By Glamsham Bureau
Sharon Stone cross legged in Basic Instinct scene
Sharon Stone cross legged in Basic Instinct scene (pic for reference purpose only)
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star Sharon Stone has revealed that she was tricked into taking her underwear off in the infamous interrogation scene of the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct”, the defining hit of her career. Stone made the revelation in her memoir, “The Beauty Of Living Twice”.

In an excerpt from her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair, the actress accused a member of director Paul Verhoeven’s production team of tricking her during the leg-crossing scene.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything’. I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on’,” she wrote in her memoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls**t”. It was me and my parts up there,” she added.

She also reflected on her experience of watching that particular scene for the first time in “a room full of lawyers and agents, most of whom had nothing to do with the project”.

She recalls slapping Verhoeven because of the scene in the film, co-starring Michael Douglas. “I slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Vax alone is unlikely to contain Covid infections in UK'
Next articleFor Manoj Bajpayee ‘Shool’ has become a game changer
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sharon Stone: I was just so madly in love with Robert De Niro

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sharon Stone says veteran actor Robert De Niro is the best kisser among all her on-screen leading men. "Well, Robert De Niro was for...
Read more
News

Sharon Stone: My stroke made me feel like a different person

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The 62-year-old Sharon Stone looked back at the health scare in 2001, which saw her having to learn even the most basic of skills
Read more
News

Sharon Stone was once struck by lightning

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sharon Stone recalled the time when she got struck by lightning while ironing, and "thrown across her kitchen".
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Popular remote learning software prone to hacking

OnePlus Watch to support more than 110 work-out modes

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 22 (IANS) OnePlus to launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones on March 23 and the company...

3rd-party logistics shipments grew 70% in India in Q4 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) As online shopping sees more adoption, the third-party logistics (3PL) shipments grew 70 per cent in the month...

Samsung rolls out camera improvement update for Galaxy S20

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Samsung which started rolling out the March 2021 security update for the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, has now...

1st Test: Holder takes 5 as WI bowl out SL for 169

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Antigua, March 22 (IANS) All-rounder Jason Holder took five wickets as West Indies dismissed Sri Lanka for 169 runs on Day 1 of...

Kolkata Knight Riders begin quarantine for training camp

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to start their training camp for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL)...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates