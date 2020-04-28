Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello chill together in Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed their love as they spent their quarantine in Miami, Florida with Camila’s family.
The ‘Senorita’ singers has been spotted several times walking together hand in hand over the last month.
Most recently, Shawn, 21, and Camila, 23, were spotted having fun sitting on a hanging swing near Camila’s family home in Miami, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Both looked cool as they opted for casual clothing options for the day.
Camila sported a black mesh dress, with a halter tie around her neck. The dress had a triangle top, along with an open knit bodice and a flowing skirt.
Mendes, on the other hand, looked equally casual wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.
Earlier this month, the star couple had surprised kids at a children’s hospital with a virtual concert as well as a Q&A session with Camila.