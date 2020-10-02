Shawn Mendes unleashes new single ‘Wonder’

Advtg.

Shawn Mendes has returned with the announcement of his upcoming fourth album, titled ‘Wonder’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter dropped the new albums title track ‘Wonder,’ a heartfelt ballad, and an accompanying music video today.

The video begins with a scenic mountainside where Mendes is seen riding on the train’s roof. He soon exits the train car and begins singing his heart out as he wonders what it’s like to be loved before he’s transported into a forest.

“Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that’s on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you,” Shawn Mendes sings.

This is Shawn’s first new music since his singles ‘If I Can’t Have You’ and ‘Señorita’ which released in 2019.

“I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you,” Shawn Mendes said in a letter which he shared on Twitter, ahead of the release.

“I wrote an album,” he continued. “It’s called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”

“I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by ny side for so many years. I love you all so much,” he concluded.

According to reports, ‘Wonder’ will be a follow-up to Mendes’ 2018 self-titled third album and will release on December 4th.

Meanwhile, the singers lady love and singer, Camila Cabello praised her boyfriend and his new album in her latest Instagram post.

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart,” she wrote along with the album’s teaser.

Checkout the full video for ‘Wonder’ below: