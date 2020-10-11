Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

Singer Sia adopts two 18-year-old boys

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Singer Sia says she knew she had to adopt the child from the moment she first saw him on television.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the singer opened up about her decision to adopt two 18-year-old boys last year, reports people.com.

“I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son,” she said.

Advtg.

She shared that she felt an instant connection to the teenage boy after realising he didn’t have his own family.

“I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did,” she said.

Sia then tracked down the boy and adopted him and his friend.

Advtg.

Sia first confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year, during an interview in May.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 – they’re both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster-care system. Yeah, and I love them,” she had said.  –ians/nn/vd

Advtg.
Previous articleRonan Keating recalls Boyzone’s last ‘real night together’
Next articleChrissy Teigen returns to social media

Related Articles

News

David Guetta, Sia deliver message of love, hope in new track

Glamsham Editorial - 0
French DJ David Guetta and singer Sia have unveiled a new single that gives out the message of love and hope.
Read more
Lyrics

David Guetta and Sia – Let’s Love Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Let's Love by David Guetta and Sia
Read more
News

David Guetta and Sia unleash ninth collaboration, ‘Let’s Love’

Omkar Padte - 0
David Guetta and Sia have reunited with the launch of their brand new single,'Let's Love'.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Rohit becomes second player to reach 150 IPL caps for MI

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians...
Singer Sia adopts two 18-year-old boys 1

MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan's unbeaten 69

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

Singer Sia adopts two 18-year-old boys 2

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

Singer Sia adopts two 18-year-old boys 3

Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks