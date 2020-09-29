Sienna Miller reveals Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to her

Advtg.

Sienna Miller has heaped praises on the late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman.

Tributes for the late actor have been circulating following his death last month. Now, his 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller has opened up on her relationship with him.

Miller, who featured alongside Chadwick Boseman in the 2019 action-thriller ’21 Bridges,’ revealed in the new issue of Empire that Boseman donated part of his own salary to boost her pay packet on 21 Bridges.

Advtg.

“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it because I think it’s a testament to who he was,” said the 38-year-old actress.

“This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to.”

“And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,'” continued Sienna Miller.

Advtg.

“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that… that was what I deserved to be paid,” she added.

Describing Chadwick Boseman’s noble gesture, she said “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said,

‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Advtg.

The British actress said that as a producer, Boseman was a ‘fan’ of her work and had reportedly advocated Miller for a part in it, which she initially considered turning down.

“He produced 21 Bridges and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold.”

“So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman starred as detectives in the thriller, which was released last year.

Chadwick Boseman, who was best known for playing Black Panther in four Marvel films passed away in August due to colon cancer. He was 43.