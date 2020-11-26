Advtg.
Hollywood News

Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career
Singer Peter Andre
Advtg.

Singer Peter Andre seems to be trying out a new career as he is going to use his fitness and health knowledge to help people.

He is launching a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy their food while still staying healthy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Peter Andre said, “As well as our YouTube channel, ‘Life with the Andres’, I’ll also be launching a fitness and cooking channel. I want to show people they can eat the foods they want and counteract it with exercise and making subtle changes.”

Advtg.

“I’ve been training since I was 13 so I know all the old and new styles of training and I can help people of all ages and abilities,” he added.

The “fully qualified body pump instructor” has more to share.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you — I’m also a fully qualified body pump instructor, so you may see a class or two from me on that — but don’t expect me to be wearing lycra,” he said in a magazine column.

Advtg.

Andre had recently said he wants to be in the “best shape of (his) life” when he turns 50 in February 2023.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleGabrielle Union on crossover project between ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘LA’s Finest’
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Has telly bahu Rubina Dilaik lost the plot?

Related Articles

Latest News

Peter Andre could have been 'as big as the Kardashians'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Peter Andre says he could have been as big as the reality TV stars the Kardashians if he had not taken a step back from his reality show
Read more
Latest News

Peter Andre plans to have more kids

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Peter Andre is planning to have two more children. Initially, Peter was not sure of having more children.
Read more
News

Peter Andre warns fans over scam

IANS - 0
Singer Peter Andre has claimed that fraudsters pretending to be him have attempted to get money from his social media followers.He said followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been targeted by the con, whereby tricksters attempt to get fans to pay for fake meet-and-greets.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career 1

ECB introduces new measures to drive out discrimination & increase diversity

IANS - 0
London, Nov 26 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a series of new measures to drive out discrimination, some of...
Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Sudip shines as Kalighat beat Mohun Bagan

Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career 3

Six members of Pak squad in NZ test positive for Covid-19

Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career 4

Ayushmann: What worked for me is I decided to swim against...

Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career 4

'Indian Idol 12': Yuvraj Medhe from being a sweeper on set...

Telly bahu Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14: Has telly bahu Rubina Dilaik lost the plot?

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks