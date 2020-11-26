Singer Peter Andre trying out a new career

Advtg.

Singer Peter Andre seems to be trying out a new career as he is going to use his fitness and health knowledge to help people.

He is launching a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy their food while still staying healthy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Peter Andre said, “As well as our YouTube channel, ‘Life with the Andres’, I’ll also be launching a fitness and cooking channel. I want to show people they can eat the foods they want and counteract it with exercise and making subtle changes.”

“I’ve been training since I was 13 so I know all the old and new styles of training and I can help people of all ages and abilities,” he added.

The “fully qualified body pump instructor” has more to share.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you — I’m also a fully qualified body pump instructor, so you may see a class or two from me on that — but don’t expect me to be wearing lycra,” he said in a magazine column.

Andre had recently said he wants to be in the “best shape of (his) life” when he turns 50 in February 2023. –ians/nn/vnc